Troup woman accused of hitting aunt, pushing her out of wheelchair

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Troup woman accused of attacking her disabled aunt.

Amy Raquel Alonzo, 37, is charged with third-degree injury to disabled.

According to a criminal complaint, a deputy responded to the 900 block of FM 2750 in Troup. The deputy reported that a woman said she had come to visit her mother and noticed her mother’s hands were bruised. She said her mother told her that Alonzo, her niece, had hit her several times and flipped her out of her wheelchair after an argument on Oct. 29.

The deputy spoke to the victim, who is 87 and has a prosthetic leg, and reported she said Alonzo had come over to get something to eat out of her kitchen. The victim said she told Alonzo to clean up her mess and Alonzo pointed a paper towel in the woman’s face. The woman said she reached for the paper towel and accidentally grabbed Alonzo’s finger. Alonzo responded by hitting the woman eight times with a closed fist, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she then found herself on her back in her wheelchair on the kitchen floor and could not remember how she ended up there.

The deputy said he then talked to Alonzo, who said she was “tired of hearing [her] mouth so I slapped her!” according to the affidavit. She said she also pushed the woman out of the wheelchair and left her there because she “talks too much crap,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Alonzo “asked me if I had a place for her to go because she might do something again.”

The deputy obtained a warrant for Alonzo’s arrest on Nov. 1. She was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Nov. 4, where she is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.