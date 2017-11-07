Rusk man accused in ‘significant’ injuries of child

Rusk police have arrested a man accused in the “significant” injuries of a child.

Mark Keith Shuptrine, 40, of Rusk, is charged with first-degree injury to a child.

Police Chief Joe Williams said the investigation began on Oct. 28 when they were called to a home in the city limits. Williams said the victim is under the age of 14, which allows police to pursue first-degree charges against Shuptrine. Williams said Texas Rangers assisted in the investigation and Shuptrine was arrested Monday night.

Williams would not go into details on the child’s injuries, but did say the child is recovering and doing well.

Shuptrine’s bond was not set as of Tuesday morning.



