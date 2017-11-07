The polls close at 7 p.m. across the state of Texas, but there's still time to go vote.

See voting results here.

Here's what's on the ballot:

Seven state propositions S TATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NUMBER 1 (HJR 21)

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad

valorem taxation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled

veteran or the surviving spouse of a partially disabled veteran if the residence homestead was

donated to the disabled veteran by a charitable organization for less than the market value of the

residence homestead and harmonizing certain related provisions of the Texas Constitution.” STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NUMBER 2 (SJR 60)

“The constitutional amendment to establish a lower amount for expenses that can be charged to a

borrower and removing certain financing expense limitations for a home equity loan,

establishing certain authorized lenders to make a home equity loan, changing certain options for

the refinancing of home equity loans, changing the threshold for an advance of a home equity

line of credit, and allowing home equity loans on agricultural homesteads.” STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NUMBER 3 (SJR 34)

“The constitutional amendment limiting the service of certain officeholders appointed by the

governor and confirmed by the senate after the expiration of the person’s term of office.” STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NUMBER 4 (SJR 6)

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to require a court to provide notice to

the attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state statute and authorizing the

legislature to prescribe a waiting period before the court may enter a judgment holding the

statute unconstitutional.” STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NUMBER 5 (HJR 100)

“The constitutional amendment on professional sports team charitable foundations conducting

charitable raffles.” STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NUMBER 6 (SJR 1)

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad

valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving

spouse of a first responder who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.” STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NUMBER 7 (HJR 37)

“The constitutional amendment relating to legislative authority to permit credit unions and other

financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings.”



There are also several local races, school bond elections and propositions on the ballot.

Nacogdoches Co. Hospital District Board Member, at large

Nacogdoches Co. Hospital District Board Member, Pct. 4

City of Garrison: Liquor Question

Houston Co. Hospital District Increases property tax cap

Latexo ISD: Property Tax Increase

San Augustine Co. Broaddus ISD $7.5m bond

Jasper Co. : Kirbyville CISD Board of Trustees, At Large (vote for three)

Jasper ISD Board of Trustees, At Large (vote for three)

City of Jasper City Council Term Limits

City of Jasper Police Chief Supervised by City Manager

City of Jasper Municipal Court Judge supervised by City Manager

City of Jasper City Attorney supervised by City Manager

City of Jasper: JP#2 Beer and Wine Sales

City of Jasper: Emergency Serv. Dist. #1 Adoption of local sales tax

Tyler Co: City of Woodville, Pl. 5

Tyler Co: Colmesneil ISD Trustee at Large (vote for three)

Tyler Co: ESD #3 Tax Rate Increase

Tyler Co: City of Colmesneil Council member at large (vote for two)

Smith Co. $39.5m Road Construction Bond

City of Arp: Sale of Alcoholic Bev.

City of Arp: Sales Tax Increase

City of Whitehouse: Prop A Term limit question

City of Whitehouse: Prop B Crime time limits/ specifies non-violent felony convictions

City of Whitehouse: Prop C appoints person to fill city vacancies

City of Whitehouse: Prop D Requires adequate unrestricted fund balance

City of Whitehouse: Prop E Changes order in which officials are elected

City of Whitehouse: Prop F Amends Article 8 and 9

City of Whitehouse: Prop. G City adheres to Texas Local Gov't. Code Ch .171

City of Whitehouse: Prop H State law governs municipal liability and damage

City of Whitehouse: Prop I Succession plan in event of disaster

Harrison Co: Hallsville Mayor

Harrison Co: New Diana ISD $5.5 m school bond

Harrison Co: New Diana ISD New Tax Rate

Rusk Co: Laneville ISD $3.794 m. bond

Rusk Co: Laneville ISD $2.949 bond

Titus Co. City of Mount Pleasant Beer and Wine sales

Titus Co. City of Mount Pleasant Sale of mixed bev. in restaurants

Upshur Co. New Diana ISD $5.5 m school bond

Upshur Co. New Diana ISD tax rate

Upshur Co. Harmony ISD Tax Rate

Wood Co. Mineola ISD $38.5 m bond

Wood Co. Winnsboro ISD $31.5 million bond

Wood Co. Harmony ISD Tax Ratification

Hopkins Co. Cumby ISD board election Trustee, Three year term, (vote for two)

Cass Co. Linden-Kildare ISD Trustee Place 1

Cass Co. Linden-Kildare ISD Trustee, Place 2

Copyright 2017 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.