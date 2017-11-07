Veterans Day special deals, freebies

On Saturday, November 11, veterans will be honored for their service to our country. Many businesses offer free deals each Veterans Day, and here is a list of some of those deals. Make sure to check with local branches of any chains to make sure they're participating in Veterans Day deals. Nearly all will require proof of service, such as military ID card or discharge papers.

Pre-Veterans Day deals

Chipotle: Get a buy one get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. with your military ID from 5 p.m. until closing on Tuesday, November 7. In restaurant orders only. Limit one free menu item per U.S. military ID (Active-duty, Reserve/National Guard/ Retired/Veteran or other proof of military service, including photograph in uniform), subject to availability.



BJ's Brewhouse: All veterans and active military can enjoy a free entree under $12.95 for free. November 10 and 11. Bring military ID.

Denny's: From 5 a.m. until noon on Friday, November 10, active, inactive, and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating locations.

IHOP: Get a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes or a patriotic pancake combo from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at participating locations. Deal may vary by location.



Saturday deals

Texas Roadhouse: Tyler and Longview locations invite veterans and active members of the U.S. military to enjoy free lunch on Saturday, November 11. Includes all active, retired, or former military. There will be a choice of one of 10 entrees with two sides plus a drink. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. 2101 E. SE Loop 323 in Tyler and 320 E. Loop 281 in Longview.



Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu Saturday at any location.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries.

Chili's: Free meal from a special menu will be offered.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza for veterans, active duty personnel, and eligible dependents with military ID, proof of service and promo code 5500.



CiCis Pizza: Free adult buffet Saturday .

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca Cola cake.

Dickeys BBQ Pit: Free sandwich, savory side and a big yellow cup from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Dunkin Donuts: Free doughnut while supplies last.



Little Caesars: Free Hot n Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Olive Garden: Free meal from a select menu



On the Border: Free combo meal



Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and a non-alcoholic drink.



Panera Bread: Free breakfast sandwich until 10 a.m. Saturday at participating locations. After 10, members get a coupon for a free pastry to use on a future visit.



Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert



TGI Friday's: Free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.



Monday deals

Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet with beverage from 5 until 9 p.m. November 13. This is the chain's annual Military Appreciation Night.

Other kinds of deals



Great Clips: Veterans and active duty will get a free haircut on Veterans Day or they can pick up a free haircut card to use through Dec. 31. Also, non-veterans who get a haircut Saturday get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.



Bed Bath and Beyond: 25% off your entire purchase November 9-12 (in store only)



Dollar General: 11% discount in-store and online with promo code VET17 on Saturday.



Home Depot: 10% discount



JoAnn Fabric: 10% discount for military service members and their families (this is a year 'round policy)

Lowe's: 10% discount offered



Michael's: 15% discount for military families (this is a year 'round policy)



Target: Through Saturday, 10% discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, spouses and dependent children. Must register at Target.com.



Walgreens: 20% off eligible regularly priced items Saturday for all veterans, military and their families with Balance Rewards card and proof of service.





