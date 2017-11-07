Pantry Raid pits schools against each other to benefit the needy

Check out this week's list of openings for volunteers in the area. Meet new people as you're meeting the needs of others!More >>
A Tyler officer didn't give up after a woman refused treatment Tuesday night. Instead, he got creative and used a can of soda to get her to go to the hospital.More >>
Following a shooting at a south Texas church that left 26 people dead, a U.S. senator announced planned legislation to strengthen the country's background check system.More >>
After a short deliberation, a jury has found William Hudson guilty on three counts of capital murder. Hudson, 35, is on trial for murdering members of two families who were spending the weekend camping in Tennessee Colony. His trial is underway this week in Brazos County. KLTV news partner the Palestine Herald-Press is covering the trial. This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV for updates.More >>
