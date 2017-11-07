Pantry Raid pits schools against each other to benefit the needy

It's a friendly competition that helps the needy and gives an East Texas school bragging rights for an entire year. The 27th annual Pantry Raid, which benefits the East Texas Food Bank, is taking place this week.

John Tyler and Robert E. Lee students are working hard to collect the most food, and they're hoping you'll help them in their mission.



If you'd like to donate to your choice of schools, click here to make a donation to either John Tyler or Robert E. Lee High School. You can also drop by either school to drop off non-perishable food donations.



