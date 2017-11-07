FM 849 bridge over I-20 to be shut down for replacement

Construction will not begin yet. When TxDOT is ready, they will announce construction ahead of time. (Source: Google)

Smith County Commissioners approved a courtesy request from TxDOT to close FM 849's bridge over Interstate 20 for repair and replacement in their meeting Tuesday.

The bridge takes eastbound I-20 drivers, and northbound FM 849 drivers, into the Hideaway community.

The work will not start yet though. The Smith County Commissioners say TxDOT is not ready to build. When the construction does eventually start, it's expected to take nine months.

TxDOT will inform the county when they plan to carry out the renovation.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.