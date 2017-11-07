Man on trial for campsite murders found guilty, facing death penalty

After a short deliberation, a jury found William Hudson guilty on three counts of capital murder.

Hudson, 35, is on trial for murdering members of two families who were spending the weekend camping in Tennessee Colony. His trial is underway this week in Brazos County. KLTV news partner the Palestine Herald-Press is covering the trial.

Hudson's defense team did not call a single witness and the defense did not offer an argument for reasonable doubt in the case, the Herald-Press reports. Hudson did not show any emotion during the reading of the verdict.

A sentence is expected at a later time.

Hudson was accused of murdering Carl Johnson, 76; his daughter, Hannah Johnson, 40; Thomas Kamp, 45; his sons, Nathan Kamp, 23, and Austin Kamp 21; and Hannah Johnson’s son, Kade Johnson, 6.

Hudson faced three charges of capital murder and has pleaded not guilty to those charges. Last week, he withdrew a plea of insanity. The Anderson County District Attorney is seeking the death penalty.

RELATED:

Sherrif: Six killed in campsite homicide, suspect charged

DA discusses deaths of campsite murder victims, calls act 'senseless, horrific'

Mother of sons killed in campsite massacre wants gag order lifted

Childhood friend of accused campsite killer Hudson describes recent interaction

Trial of alleged campsite killer William Hudson to be moved.

Sheriff: Six killed in campsite homicide, suspect chargedSuspect in campsite murders pleads not guilty

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.