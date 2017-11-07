Smith County to purchase new chillers for courthouse, jail

The Smith County Courthouse and jail will receive new chiller units. (Source: KLTV)

Smith County Commissioners voted Tuesday to spend $186,040.37 total on two new chiller units for HVAC systems. One will be installed at the courthouse, the other will be installed at the jail.

The contract and installation will be carried out by Trane, and the exact date of installation is still undetermined.

According to the Texas Administrative Code, "temperature levels shall be reasonably maintained between 65 degrees Fahrenheit and 85 degrees Fahrenheit in all occupied areas," of county jails.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says this chiller replacement will help the county maintain these legal standards.

