Tyler woman sentenced for intentionally hitting pedestrian with car

A Tyler woman has pleaded guilty to hitting a pedestrian with her car following an altercation at a nightclub in July.

Keria Raquie Mumphrey, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault and accepted a five-year prison sentence, according to court records.

According to a previous report, Tyler police officers responded to a pedestrian wreck in the parking lot of a self-service car wash in the 1100 block of West Bow Street in July.

After an investigation into the incident officers concluded the victim was intentionally struck by another vehicle following an altercation outside the Banana Tree Night Club located at 1000 W. Gentry Parkway.

Police determined Mumphrey was the driver of the car and was arrested a short time later.

Mumphrey heads to prison with 111 days of jail-time credit, according to court records.

Related: Tyler woman injured after being intentionally struck by vehicle, suspect in custody

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.