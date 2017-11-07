LISD teacher under investigation for inappropriate behavior - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

LISD teacher under investigation for inappropriate behavior

By Jamey Boyum, Multi-Media Journalist
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

A Longview teacher is under investigation by LISD administration.

The teacher has been put on leave while they look into allegations of inappropriate behavior. LISD is not releasing details about the incident which was brought to the attention of administrators Monday. They also have not released the teacher’s name.

LISD says they want to make sure children are in a safe space while they are in class.

