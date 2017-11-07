Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

A Tyler man faces up to life in prison following an arrest on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 6.

Dakota Scott Wilson, 33, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the girl made an outcry at a daycare, saying Wilson had sexually assaulted her.

According to the affidavit, Wilson admitted to the allegations on Nov. 1.

A Smith County Sheriff’s Office detective obtained a warrant for Wilson’s arrest on Nov. 2 and he was arrested the same day. He is being held on a $750,000 bail.

