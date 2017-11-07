Reward increases for information leading to suspect who shot dog with arrow

Gregg County Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting a dog with an arrow in Longview.More >>
Gregg County Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting a dog with an arrow in Longview.More >>
An Anderson County man was caught on surveillance stealing from a residence and was arrested on a warrant.More >>
An Anderson County man was caught on surveillance stealing from a residence and was arrested on a warrant.More >>
The fire picked back up Monday afternoon. By Monday evening, it was nearly extinguished.More >>
The fire picked back up Monday afternoon. By Monday evening, it was nearly extinguished.More >>
An East Texas woman is mourning the loss of eight relatives who were killed in a mass shooting Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas.More >>
An East Texas woman is mourning the loss of eight relatives who were killed in a mass shooting Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas.More >>
“Smith County went ‘all vote centers' in 2015. So they can go anywhere in the county,” said Stanfield.More >>
“Smith County went ‘all vote centers' in 2015. So they can go anywhere in the county,” said Stanfield.More >>