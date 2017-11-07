Reward increases for information leading to suspect who shot dog with arrow

Robin Hood is pictured here with LPD Detectives Suzie Hardee and Gabe Downs (Source: Longview Police Facebook Page)

Veterenarian Christine Prior looks over a dog shot with an arrow. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting a dog with an arrow in Longview.

The reward is up to $2,000 now as Longview Police continue to investigate the case of animal cruelty.

On Oct. 12, officers were dispatched to the area near Rawley Court and Glover Drive.

Animal Control officers located a dog, affectionately now known as 'Robin Hood', that had been shot with an arrow but was still alive.

They immediately took the dog to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center where he underwent emergency surgery to remove the 20" arrow that pierced his lungs. The shelter medical staff also learned the dog had been shot multiple times with a pellet gun and had a pellet still inside his body.

The vet was able to remove the arrow and the dog survived.

Police and Animal Services are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact them or if you wish to remain anonymous call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.



