Anderson County man caught on camera stealing from residence

An Anderson County man was caught on surveillance stealing from a residence and was arrested on a warrant.

Curtis Eugene Gabehart, 57, of Trinity, was arrested for burglary of a habitation.

On Oct. 29, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary call on Highway 19 near FM 837 where numerous tools were taken from a residence that was being remodeled. The owner of the residence had game cameras inside the home. Several photos clearly showed the suspect entering the house and taking several items.

The photos were sent to investigators who were familiar with Gabehart and an arrest warrant was issued.

Gabehart was taken into custody on Nov. 3.

He is currently out on a $7,500 bond.

