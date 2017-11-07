Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for a few showers. Temperatures in the 60s.

Cloudy skies this morning and a wide range of temperatures as the cold front slowly moves through the area. Ahead of the front, temperatures are in the 70s this morning.

Behind the front, temperatures are dropping into the 50s and 60s. Once the front hits your area and temperatures drop, there won't be much of a rebound through the rest of the day.

Cloudy and cool through the afternoon with temperatures in the 60s. A chance for a few isolated showers or maybe just a sprinkle or two.

However, the rain chances begin to increase dramatically overnight becoming likely by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow looks chilly and wet with showers off and on throughout the day and temperatures hovering in the low 50s all day long. Rain clears tomorrow night and clouds slowly begin to decrease during the day Thursday.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of the day Thursday and warm into the 60s for Friday afternoon.

Another cold front arrives this weekend with another slight cool down and another chance for rain by Sunday morning.

