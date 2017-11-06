Pittsburg product Brian Baca earns player of the week award

Press Release



Following stellar performances in the final home game of 2017, the East Texas Baptist University football team gained two awards from the American Southwest Conference in "Players of the Week" for Brian Baca and Ryan Travis. This is the second time in three weeks that Baca has gained the award.



Leading ETBU's explosive offense, Baca threw for 276 yards and rushed for 117 yards on the ground, including a touchdown in the Tiger's 66-21 rout of McMurry University. He also completed 22-of-34 passes for a completion rate of 64.7 percent. His 100-yard performance was the first of year for any ETBU player.



Travis went 9-of-9 on extra point attempts and sank a 28-yard field goal to record 12 points in Saturday's win. The senior averaged 57.8 yards per kick-off to go along with three touchbacks. This is his first player of the week award this season.



ETBU will play its final game of the season on the road, when they face-off against #1 University of Mary-Hardin Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Tigers are 7-2 overall and 6-2 in ASC games.