Elections office prepares for election day

The Smith County election administration office is preparing for Tuesday’s Election Day, and hopes voters will turn out.

“It’s been slow," said Joana Stanfield with the Smith County Election Administration Office. “Only 1% of voters have voted in early voting. So, it’s slow.”

There were 1,517 ballots cast during early voting in Smith County, which ran from October 23 through November 3.



“We were hoping the road and bridge bond would bring them out,” said Stanfield.

The election includes a Smith County bond for road and bridge projects, elections for the cities of Arp and Whitehouse.

Smith, along with other counties, will vote on several statewide constitutional amendments.



The elections administration office wants voters to be prepared before showing up to the poll. Voters will need a Texas ID, a passport, Texas election identification, Texas license to carry a handgun, military identification or citizen certificate.



Smith County residents will be able to vote at any of the 34 polling locations, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Stanfield said the county has made it easy to vote.



“Smith County went ‘all vote centers' in 2015. So they can go anywhere in the county,” said Stanfield.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.