Sulphur Springs women jailed after meth found during traffic stop

Two Hopkins County women are in jail following a drug arrest.

According to Hopkins County judicial records, Crystal Hickman, 55, and Tammy Lynn Wilson, 46, were pulled over in a traffic stop on November 2. Officers with the Special Crimes Unit found that the women had a baggie of suspected meth in their vehicle. There were digital scales found, as well, officials say.



The women were arrested and taken to jail. Bond was set for $25,000 each.



