Sulphur Springs women jailed after meth found during traffic stop

Sulphur Springs women jailed after meth found during traffic stop

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Crystal Hickman (L) and Tammy Lynn Wilson (Source: Hopkins County Judicial Records) Crystal Hickman (L) and Tammy Lynn Wilson (Source: Hopkins County Judicial Records)
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Two Hopkins County women are in jail following a drug arrest.

According to Hopkins County judicial records, Crystal Hickman, 55, and Tammy Lynn Wilson, 46, were pulled over in a traffic stop on November 2. Officers with the Special Crimes Unit found that the women had a baggie of suspected meth in their vehicle. There were digital scales found, as well, officials say.

The women were arrested and taken to jail. Bond was set for $25,000 each.

