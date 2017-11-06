Homes for the Holiday: Sandy and Peppy

The Lufkin Police Department released the identity of the victim, who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery of a Dollar General, Friday night. According to law enforcement, Darrence Kindle, 31, of Lufkin was the man murdered during the robbery.More >>
An East Texas woman is mourning the loss of eight relatives who were killed in a mass shooting Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas.More >>
“Smith County went ‘all vote centers' in 2015. So they can go anywhere in the county,” said Stanfield.More >>
Following stellar performances in the final home game of 2017, the East Texas Baptist University football team gained two awards from the American Southwest Conference in "Players of the Week" for Brian Baca and Ryan Travis.More >>
The victim of a homicide in Smith County has been identified.More >>
