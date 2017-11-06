Homes for the Holiday: Sandy and Peppy

Sandy Murphy and her dog named Peppy are the best of pals. They go on walks together, play together and she even brushes his teeth everyday before bed. But Murphy says Peppy is more than just a dog; he's also her protector.

"It's just nice to have him to come home to and take care of, and we take care of each other pretty well," Murphy says.

She adopted six-year-old Peppy a little over a year ago. She met her new companion at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People animal shelter. She says she knew he was the right dog for her from the start.

"I just always felt good about him; he immediately wanted to sit on my lap [...] he's a Peppy dog," Murphy says. "He has a lot of energy, lots of love to give and you know, he's right there for you all the time."

Pets Fur People helps connect animals to their new homes. The organization looks to adopt the animals out to responsible pet owners.

Sandy Murphy says the workers at Pets Fur People "are very compassionate and they try to match a dog or animal to the person and they're well taken care of." Murphy believes there is a furry friend out there for everyone.

"There's always a dog out there that needs to be adopted," she says.

Pets Fur People in Tyler is a no-kill animal shelter and works year 'round to find adoptable pets forever homes. They have an abundance of homeless cats and dogs in need of a family. They are in the middle of a fall fundraising campaign and need your help to continue their work.

The organization is in need of monetary donations and, of course, adoption applicants. Follow this link to learn more.

