Smith County fire marshal identifies point of ignition in storage unit fire

Firefighters hit back the fire that picked up Monday afternoon. By 6 p.m., the fire was almost completely out. (Source: KLTV)

The fire burned slowly through the morning Monday, then picked up a little Monday afternoon. (Source: KLTV)

The fire that destroyed an East Texas auto parts shop and part of a storage unit complex is nearly out after 20 hours of burning.

Monday evening, the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started in a large portico structure that housed motor homes at the CubeSmart storage units on Highway 155, south of Loop 323.

Fire Marshal Connie Wasson says the fire started between two motor homes, but what sparked it is still unknown. She says the office has viewed security video of the ignition.

The office also says one firefighter was taken to a hospital Sunday night with chest pain. Another firefighter was taken to a hospital Monday with a muscle spasm. Wasson says as of Monday evening, both have been released in good condition.

The fire, watched over by a lone engine from Chapel Hill, burned off quietly through the day. But around 2 p.m. it caught what initial reports indicate were flammable liquids leftover from the night before. Firefighters could be seen wrapping up the second round of extinguishing Monday evening.

Wasson says initial damage estimates range between $4- and $5 million.

