Protagonist in "Call of Duty:WWII" from Longview

The new Call of Duty Video game was released Friday to many gamers eager to get back to the games’ roots: WWII. But the game’s main character may bring an extra interest to East Texans.

We spoke with a game store owner who was surprised the main character in Call of Duty:WWII is from Longview.

Private Ronald “Red” Daniels was born in Longview in 1925 and strives to live up to his father’s WWI legacy.

Yes, strives. As long as you’re playing the game he strives, since in the moment you are him.

B.J. Nix owns Games to go in, all of all places, Longview. I brought him the news that the protagonist, and thus anyone who plays, is automatically from Longview.

“It’s not a voice actor or anything else it’s just a character. They made his home town Longview,” Nix said.

Nix has sold quite a few games in three days, although he has not yet purchased it, although he probably will since he played the first few releases. There has been about a dozen versions.

“They kind of went to the future for the past three or four of them, and kind of gone back to what they first started doing which was WWI and WWII,” Nix explained.

Yes, and with Nazi Zombies, who aren’t from Longview, but have been around for several releases.

“They’ve dabbled with aliens and different things but they always go back to the zombies,” Nix said.

“Is it surprising to see a Longview reference in a video game?” I asked Nix.

“I don’t guess there’s really been one before so sure, I guess so,” Nix smiled.

And there is a local buzz about it.

“There’s other people on line talking about wow; Longview? Because they’re from around here obviously, but yeah, no real reason as to why they chose Longview though,” Nix stated.

Well, there is a little more back story from Sledgehammer Games: “Red” and his brother were hunting wolves who were killing their cattle back on the farm, and while hunting them one attacked and killed Red’s brother.

“Which, I mean, Longview Lobos; wolves, go figure,” Nix said.

Nice observation, B.J. And as long as the game is being played, the Nazi Wolves are baying at the door.

But not in Longview.

According to callofduty.wiki.com Daniel’s first name and nickname are based on Glen Schofield’s father. Schofield is co-founder and studio head of Sledgehammer Games who develops “Call of Duty”.

