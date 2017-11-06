Election Day in Smith County is Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

The election includes a Smith County Bond for road and bridge projects, elections for the cities of Arp and Whitehouse, and several statewide Constitutional Amendments.

There were 1,517 ballots cast during Early Voting, which ran from October 23 through November 3.

On Election Day -- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday -- Smith County residents will be able to vote at any of the 34 polling locations in Smith County. (Polling locations are listed below.)

For sample ballots, polling locations or more information on the local elections, visit https://www.smith-county.com/Government/Departments/Elections/CurrentElection.aspx or call the Smith County Elections Office at 903-590-4777.

SMITH COUNTY ROAD BOND

The Smith County Commissioners Court called a $39.5 million bond election. If approved, the money received from the bonds would be used to pay for major county road and bridge projects over three years – Phase I of a two-phase, six-year Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project.

Details of the plan can be found on the county’s website page, www.smith-county.com, along with an educational video about the road bond. The 3-minute-and-48-second educational video can be found at these links:

https://vimeo.com/235976986, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnLCVAOvueI&feature=youtu.be

POLLING LOCATIONS:

TYLER

Bell Elementary, 1409 Hankerson Street, Tyler;

New Harmony Community Center, 10586 FM 724, Tyler;

Rose Heights Church of God, 2120 Old Omen Road, Tyler;

Old Tyler Airport, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler;

St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway, Tyler;

Red Springs Fire Department, 16759 FM 14, Tyler;

Boulter Middle School, 2926 Garden Valley Road, Tyler;

Chapel Hill High School, 13172 Highway 64 East, Tyler;

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd Street, Tyler;

St. Violet Baptist Church, 1412 FM 2767, Tyler;

Heritage Building, 1900 W. Bellwood Road, Tyler;

Crossbrand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015, Tyler;

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson Ave., Tyler;

Jones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Highway, Tyler;

TJ Austin Elementary School, 1105 W. Franklin Street, Tyler;

Bethel Bible Church, 17121 Highway 69 South, Tyler;

Dayspring Methodist Church, 301 W. Cumberland Road, Tyler;

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler;

First Baptist Church-Gresham, 16844 CR 165, Tyler;

First Church of the Nazarene, 3700 Old Bullard Road, Tyler;

Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy, Tyler;

Shiloh Pines Mobile Home Park, 2525 Shiloh Road, Tyler;

Dover Baptist Church, 21166 FM 1995, Tyler.

ARP

Arp First Baptist Church, 304 W. Front, Arp

BULLARD

Bullard First Methodist Church, 204 Rather Street, Bullard

FLINT

Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868, Flint

HIDEAWAY

Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide A Way Lane Central, Hideaway

LINDALE

Lindale Public Library, 200 E Hubbard Street, Lindale

TROUP

Cameron Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia Street, Troup

WHITEHOUSE

First Baptist Church Whitehouse, 801 E. Main Street, Whitehouse;

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 10519 FM 344 East, Whitehouse;

Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main Street, Whitehouse

WINONA

Starrville Church of the Living God, 18396 Highway 271, Winona;

Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona.