Week 11 Red Zone scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 11 Red Zone scores

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Friday's Results


6A

Lufkin 48
Montgomery 27

Longview 61
Mesquite 3

Tyler Lee 34
John Tyler 30


5A

Mt. Pleasant 34
Greenville 17

Sulphur Springs 19
Hallsville 7

Jacksonville 56
Nacogdoches 33

Texas High 56
Pine Tree 13

Whitehouse 27
Lindale 23


4A

Atlanta 56
Spring Hill 49

Athens 49
Brownsboro 42

Carthage 49
Chapel Hill 20

Canton 41
Dallas Lincoln 13

Jasper 32
Diboll 29

Roosevelt 66
Emory Rains 48

Wills Point 50
Ferris 20

Henderson 47
Palestine 17

Tatum 42
Huntington 13

Kilgore 56
Bullard 25

Gilmer 37
Pittsburg 22

Gladewater 7
Pleasant Grove 50

Van 34
Terrell 0

3A

Como-Pickton 49
Alba-Golden 14

Daingerfield 56
Ore City 20

Edgewood 49
Winona 14

West 37
Eustace 13

Farmersville 56
Grand Saline 31

Newton 47
Frankston 0

Corrigan-Camden 22
Garrison 21

Waskom 35
Harleton 0

Harmony 33
Lone Oak 6

Hemphill 34
Crockett 32

Hughes Springs 62
Sabine 37

Jefferson 47
Redwater 37

Malakoff 75
Elkhart 0

Mineola 35
Winnsboro 14

White Oak 44
New Boston 0

New Diana 42
Paul Pewitt 39

Commerce 44
Quitman 0

Troup 35
Elysian Fields 32

West Rusk 48
Beckville 17

Teague 35
Westwood 13


2A

Alto 52
Shelbyville 18

Big Sandy 69
Cayuga 19

San Augustine 20
Carlisle 7

Kerens 47
Cross Roads 0

Grapeland 35
Mt. Enterprise 0

Groveton 28
Lovelady 20

Joaquin 55
Cushing 6

Overton 54
Wortham 26

Linden-Kildare 49
Quinlan Boles 6

Tenaha 40
Timpson 6

Union Grove 28
Hawkins 12

West Sabine 42
West Hardin 8


1A

Union Hill 1 Forfeited
Chester 0

Leverett's Chapel 42
Apple Springs 27


TAPPS

Grace 63
Brook Hill 13

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly