Week 11 Red Zone schedule

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Here is your Week 11 Red Zone schedule. 

Class 6A

John Tyler vs. Tyler Lee

Longview @ Mesquite

Montgomery @ Lufkin

Class 5A

Sulphur Springs @ Hallsville

Texas High @ Pine Tree

Marshall- Bye

Mt. Pleasant @ Greenville

Lindale @ Whitehouse

Nacogdoches @ Jacksonville

Class 4A

Terrell @ Van

Athens @ Brownsboro

Chapel Hill @ Carthage- gfx

Bullard @ Kilgore

Palestine @ Henderson

Center- Bye

Canton @ Dallas Lincoln

Roosevelt @ Emory Rains

Wills Point @ Ferris

Gilmer @ Pittsburg

Gladewater @ Pleasant Grove

Spring Hill @ Atlanta

Jasper @ Diboll

Tatum @ Huntington

Rusk- Bye

Class 3A

Commerce @ Quitman

Winnsboro @ Mineola

Mount Vernon- Bye

Grand Saline @ Farmersville

White Oak @ New Boston

Sabine @ Hughes Springs

Redwater @ Jefferson

Elkhart @ Malakoff

Teague @ Westwood

West @ Eustace

Ore City @ Daingerfield

New Diana @ Paul Pewitt

Alba-Golden @ Como Pickton

Winona @ Edgewood

Lone Oak @ Harmony

Arp- Bye

Elysian Fields @ Troup

Beckville @ West Rusk

Waskom @ Harleton

Newton @ Frankston

Crockett @ Hemphill

Corrigan @ Garrison

Class 2A

Linden-Kildare @ Quinlan Boles

Cayuga @ Big Sandy

Kerens @ Cross Roads

Hawkins @ Union Grove

Shelbyville @ Alto

Cushing @ Joaquin

San Augustine @ Carlisle

Lovelady @ Groveton

West Sabine @ West Hardin

Mount Enterprise @ Grapeland

Tenaha @ Timpson

Wortham @ Overton

Class 1A

King’s Academy vs. Gospel Lighthouse Christian- Saturday

Union Hill @ Chester

Apple Springs @ Leverett’s Chapel

TAPPS

Brook Hill @ Grace

Bishop Gorman- Bye

