Suspect allegedly throws narcotics out of car window, throws gas on deputy

A Hunt County deputy stopped a car that was driving on the shoulder to check things out, and ended up in what could have been a much more dangerous situation.

On November 6, 2017, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Hunt County Deputy Ritchie Valenzuela reported that he was on routine patrol in the area of State Highway 380 and County Road 2748. He said he saw a 2006 white Ford Taurus driving on the improved shoulder of the highway, and then when he attempted a traffic stop of the car, saw the driver throw an item out of the window prior to coming to a stop.

During the investigation at the scene, the suspect is alleged to have thrown a full can of gasoline on Deputy Valenzuela while attempting to flee on foot, the sheriff's office says. Deputy Valenzuela was able restrain the subject until backup arrived. Then, they say the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Based upon the evidence collected, it is alleged that the suspect was attempting to destroy evidence relating to possession of narcotics, according to sheriff's officials.

The suspect was taken to the Hunt County Jail and charged with multiple offenses and is awaiting arraignment on each of those charges.

“Our deputies never know what they are going to encounter on a traffic stop, and this one could have ended very badly for all involved," Sheriff Randy Meeks said. "I commend Deputy Valenzuela for maintaining his composure and professionalism when his life was being threatened and for completing a thorough investigation. I’m thankful that no one was injured and the suspect is off the streets before he could hurt anyone.”



