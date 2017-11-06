Deputy extinguishes flames from suspect's car after pursuit in Hunt County

A driver is in custody after leading deputies on a chase that ended in a fiery crash.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Hunt County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate, driven by Barry Lynn Casson, 41, of Wills Point.

Casson pulled over to the side of FM 751 near CR 3622. He then quickly returned back to the roadway and traveled southbound on FM 751.

A pursuit was initiated and led into the Brinwood Shores addition. The Hunt County Sheriff's Office says Casson took several evasive turns in an attempt to lose the patrol deputy. Casson lost control and flipped the vehicle in the 9900 block of Brinwood Drive.

The deputy attempted to remove Casson but observed flames coming from the vehicle. The flames were quickly extinguished by the deputy.

Casson was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. His total bond has been set at $25,000.

