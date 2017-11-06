Better East Texas: Hollywood allegations of misconduct, corruption

A Whitehouse man has been charged with murder.More >>
A Whitehouse man has been charged with murder.More >>
A former West Rusk ISD teacher has been charged with invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room, according to the Rusk County District Clerk's Office.More >>
A former West Rusk ISD teacher has been charged with invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room, according to the Rusk County District Clerk's Office.More >>
As we near the four-year anniversary of the murder of 31-year-old Kari Hunt, her family continues to push for changes to the 911 operating system.More >>
As we near the four-year anniversary of the murder of 31-year-old Kari Hunt, her family continues to push for changes to the 911 operating system.More >>
Known for sending so many athletes to the next level, our region has earned the nickname "bEASTtexas." The early signing period for all sports besides football began Wednesday and lets just say once again, athletes from the area lived up to the reputation.More >>
Known for sending so many athletes to the next level, our region has earned the nickname "bEASTtexas." The early signing period for all sports besides football began Wednesday and lets just say once again, athletes from the area lived up to the reputation.More >>
The final pretrial hearing for a man charged with criminally negligent homicide took place Wednesday morning in Smith County.More >>
The final pretrial hearing for a man charged with criminally negligent homicide took place Wednesday morning in Smith County.More >>