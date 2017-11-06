Better East Texas: Race for the Texas House of Representatives

We have some current and former great state legislators in east Texas and while progress can be slow in Austin, our representatives do work to create laws that reflect the values of the majority of east Texans.

Recently a headline came out about the decision by current Speaker of the House, Representative Joe Strauss from San Antonio not to run for re-election next year. Speaker Strauss’ district is nowhere near East Texas but his decision could have impact. The Speaker of the Texas House is one of the top three positions in the state and they are elected by the House body.

For the first time since 1993 – twenty-five years – we will have an open race for the Texas House Speaker. The winner will preside over the House and will set much of the agenda for the state of Texas with the Governor and Lieutenant Governor – who presides over the Senate. One of our local representatives, Representative Travis Clardy from Nacogdoches may be in the running for the Speaker’s post come the next session so the influence of east Texas values may soon return to one of the top posts in the state.

There may be others, but Representative Clardy has been identified as an early prospect. Regardless of the outcome of the Speaker’s race, it will be historic and challenging as this position must work with the other state leaders to keep Texas moving forward but a little home-grown leadership in one of the state’s top offices would make for a Better East Texas.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.