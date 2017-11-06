One in custody after Smith County traffic stop ends in motorcycle wreck

One man is in custody after a traffic stop ended in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Smith County.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call Monday afternoon regarding a motorcyclist along Highway 69 North near Tyler Pipe.

About 1:44 p.m., the suspect wrecked his motorcycle near the intersection of I-20 and Highway 69.

Details are limited at this time and we will continue to update as information becomes available.

