Cinnamon Cornell joined KLTV 7 as a multimedia journalist in October 2017. She is excited to be part of the East Texas News Team and call Tyler her new home.

Cinnamon graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Science in Public Relations. During her time at UT-Austin, she served as the Assistant News Director at Texas Student Television, the only student-run FCC-licensed digitally broadcasting college television station in the country.

During her collegiate career, Cinnamon studied abroad in Cape Town, South Africa, where she interned with a nonprofit organization, Cape Flats Development Association. She also interned abroad in Shanghai, China at That's Shanghai Magazine where she wrote news and feature articles about events occurring throughout Mainland China.

Previously, Cinnamon interned at KXAN News, the NBC affiliate in Austin, where she worked directly with the award-winning investigative team. Shortly after graduating college, Cinnamon worked as a news fellow for CBS News in New York City, where she learned from various correspondents, producers and editors.

In her free time, you can catch Cinnamon going to the movies, watching Grey’s Anatomy and taking mini adventures throughout Tyler. She also loves spending time with her family, friends and her Schnauzer named Toby.

If you have a story idea or news tip, email Cinnamon at ccornell@kltv.com and don’t forget to follow her on Twitter for the latest news updates.