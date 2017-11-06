Jennifer Kielman joined the KLTV/KTRE news team in November 2017. You can find her co-anchoring East Texas News at 4 and KLTV 7 News at 10, alongside Anissa Centers and Jennifer Hines.

Although Jennifer was born in Illinois, she calls Texas home. Her family is in the Dallas and San Antonio areas.

Jennifer earned a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and Communications from Northern Illinois University.

She has spent 14 years in the news business. Jennifer most recently came to East Texas from KOLR in Springfield, MO, where she was an evening news anchor. Before that, she spent nearly seven years at another station in the Tyler market. She’s also worked for stations in Louisiana, Arkansas and Wisconsin.

Her work has been recognized by several journalism organizations, including the Missouri Broadcasters Association and Texas Association of Broadcasters.

When she’s not working, you’ll find her enjoying time with her family. Jennifer is married to Coleman. And together, they have an amazing son, named Charlie. Two adorable weiner dogs make them a family of five.

Visit her on Facebook or Twitter.