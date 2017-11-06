Units responding to structure fire in Troup

Firefighters are responding to a fire in Troup.

About 11:50 a.m. Monday, crews were called to the 100 block of Brown Street in Troup in response to a fire, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.

It is unclear at this time if anybody was home at the time of the fire. This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV for updates.

