Crews back at scene as storage facility fire reignites in Smith County

Crews have returned to the scene of an overnight structure fire in Smith County.

The fire had been brought under control, but shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, four fire engines returned to check out a reported rekindle of the fire.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, the origin that started the fire has been narrowed down to two motorhomes. Although they say they have not pinpointed which one the fire started in and the cause is still undetermined at this time. A cost estimate has also not yet been determined.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation.

Members of the Noonday Fire Department remain on the scene at this time because the fire is still burning.

Previous story:

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, about 10:30 p.m., firefighters with Fire Departments from Noonday, Flint/Gresham, Bullard, Tyler, Whitehouse, Dixie, Chapel Hill and Winona responded to a structure fire at a storage facility in the 13000 block of Highway 155 South, near the CubeSmart Storage.

At this time, a fire engine from Chapel Hill remains at the scene as they allow the fire to burn out. It remains unclear as to what caused this fire, according to the fire marshall’s office.

At least one firefighter was hospitalized but the severity of their injuries are known.

We will continue to update as details become available.

