Memorial service planned for 19-year-old Whitehouse man fatally shot on Sunday

The victim of a homicide in Smith County has been identified.

On Sunday, Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr., 21, of Whitehouse was arrested and charged with the murder of Andrew Carpenter, 19, of Tyler.

The sheriff's office received a call around 1:17 a.m. on Sunday in regards to a shooting at a residence in the 8800 block of Deerwood Drive in Smith County.

Deputies responded to the location, along with emergency medical personnel. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Carpenter was found inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses at the location performed CPR on Carpenter until EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies secured the scene and were able to locate several witnesses. Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to assist with the investigation.

The SCSO says Reynolds was shot in the leg during the incident and checked himself into the hospital for that wound.

Reynolds was arrested and taken to the Smith County Jail. His bond has been set at $750,000.

The investigation into this offense is active and ongoing.

A memorial service for Carpenter is planned for November 9 at Stewart Family Funeral Home at 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. The burial will be private.

