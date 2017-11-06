FBI still searching for information on boy found dead on Galveston beach

Galveston police and the FBI are still asking for help to identify a young boy found dead on the beach in October.

A news conference was held this morning by officials to address the fact that nobody has come forward with information on the boy's identity or family.

The boy, aged 3 to 5 years old, was found on Oct. 20. Officials have named him "Little Jacob."

Officials have been investigating the boy's death and several leads from the public. The FBI announced this morning that they are extending their search nationwide in hopes that someone will come forward. They add they are confident "someone knows who he is."

An autopsy is still being performed on the boy's body. The FBI say it will take time for those results to provide enough information for them to figure out how "Little Jacob" died. They add they are treating his death as a homicide until it is proven otherwise.

The FBI has increased the reward to $10,000 for anyone who helps to identify the little boy and or family members.

