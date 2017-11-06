Police responding to two-vehicle crash in Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Police responding to two-vehicle crash in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Tyler.

About 8:45 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the intersection of Clinic Drive and Fleishel Avenue for a wreck involving a bus and another vehicle. It is unclear at this time if a city bus or an ETMC bus.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly