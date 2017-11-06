Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and warm. Afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! Another mild start with mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will start out near 70 degrees and warm back into the lower to mid 80s this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies today and light southwest winds. A slow-moving cold front arrives tomorrow. Winds will shift from south to north through the day with a chance for a few showers. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon. The chance for rain will increase late tomorrow into early Wednesday morning as moisture overruns the cold front. Expect a cold, rainy day Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s all day. Rain ends by Wednesday night and temperatures fall into the 40s by Thursday morning. Clouds decrease through the day Thursday with temperatures near 60 degrees by afternoon. Mostly sunny Friday with high temperatures still in the 60s. Another cold front will arrive late weekend with another cool down and another chance for rain by Sunday.

