Crews investigating massive structure fire in Tyler

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a massive fire to spread through a Tyler storage facility late Sunday.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office remains on the scene this morning of the fire that damaged one business and completely destroyed another.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, about 10:30 p.m., firefighters with Fire Departments from Noonday, Flint/Gresham, Bullard, Tyler, Whitehouse, Dixie, Chapel Hill and Winona responded to a structure fire at a storage facility in the 13 thousand block of Highway 155 South, near the CubeSmart Storage.

Propane is believed to be on scene and several RVs were reportedly on fire. Electrical transformers showered sparks as heat from the fire intensified. The glow of the fire and rising thick black smoke could be seen for miles in the area of Highway 155 and Loop 323.

Property managers were on-site and were not injured. One firefighter was taken to the hospital. Information about other possible injuries is not known at this time.

Residents who live on the property called in the fire that appeared to have started in the part of the storage business that houses RV’s and motorhomes. The roof collapsed so they are not sure how many RVs were damaged or destroyed by the fire.

High winds spread the fire to the nearby business, Racer’s Choice Inc., at 12001 County Road 1114 in Tyler. The business, which manufactures products for car racing, is a complete loss, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.

At one point, Tyler Police had closed the southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 155 at County Road 1114, but the road has been reopened.

