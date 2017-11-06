Longview's Alleyfest architect Elaine Reynolds passes away

A driving force behind East Texas arts and tourism events, and community leader has died.

Longview’s Elaine Reynolds died Saturday night after a long battle against cancer.

A longtime organizer of Longview events, Reynolds is most remembered as being an architect of the longtime popular Alleyfest which became a huge success and tourist draw.

She was a longtime organizer of the Great Texas Balloon race as well.

She’s being remembered as a mover and shaker in business, with a quiet strong personality.

Elaine Reynolds was 55.Funeral arrangements are pending.

