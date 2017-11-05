One arrested for DWI in accident with injuries

An East Texas man is arrested on charges of intoxicated driving involving an accident with injuries.

Longview police arrested 31 year old James Kevin Holmes of Marshall after they found that he had left the scene of wreck Saturday.

One person suffered broken bones in that crash.Holmes was charged with D-W-I 3rd or more, intoxication assault with a vehicle, making a false report, and accident involving injury.

He is out of jail on bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.