AC Roadrunners earn upset win over No.3 South Plains

From Angelina College Athletics

LUFKIN, TX - The Angelina College Roadrunners bounced back from a Saturday loss with an upset win over a nationally-ranked team on Sunday to close out the East/West Challenge in Lewisville.

AC followed Saturday’s 84-67 loss to Howard College with what head coach Kyle Manary called “a true team effort” to beat No. 3 South Plains College 82-69. Deedy Gauno scored all 28 of his points in the second half to lead the Roadrunners. Kevin Norman scored 14 points, Isaac Beal added 11 points and Gilbert Thomas just missed out on a double-double with eight points and 13 rebounds.

“This was our first game with Antoine Hailey and Jay Head in the lineup, and they did a great job,” Manary said. “We flat-out guarded well on defense and were patient on offense.

“Hailey and Nylek Cobb really stood out in denying their best player all game long,” Manary added. “Gilbert was a man on the boards and in making all the hustle plays. It was just great team win for our guys.”

The Roadrunners (3-1) will host McLennan College on Wednesday as part of a women’s/men’s doubleheader at Shands Gymnasium. The Lady Roadrunners tip off at 5:30 p.m., with the Roadrunners following at 7:30 p.m.