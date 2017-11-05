AC Roadrunners earn upset win over No.3 South Plains

Crews are responding to a large structure fire in the Tyler area.More >>
Crews are responding to a large structure fire in the Tyler area.More >>
A driving force behind East Texas arts and tourism events, and community leader has died. Longview’s Elaine Reynolds died Saturday night after a long battle against cancer.More >>
A driving force behind East Texas arts and tourism events, and community leader has died. Longview’s Elaine Reynolds died Saturday night after a long battle against cancer.More >>
An East Texas man is arrested on charges of intoxicated driving involving an accident with injuries.More >>
An East Texas man is arrested on charges of intoxicated driving involving an accident with injuries.More >>
A country music star comes to East Texas for a concert and makes time to help out an East Texas veterans organization.More >>
A country music star comes to East Texas for a concert and makes time to help out an East Texas veterans organization.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff's Office says one is dead after being shot through the chest early Sunday. The alleged shooter is behind bars at this time.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff's Office says one is dead after being shot through the chest early Sunday. The alleged shooter is behind bars at this time.More >>