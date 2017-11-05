Are more pedestrians struck by cars during Standard Time?

Tyler Police ask drivers to keep an extra eye out for cyclists and pedestrians as the days get shorter. (Source: KLTV)

Between 2013 and 2016 there were 189 auto accidents that involved pedestrians and bicyclists in the City of Tyler. Of those, there were 12 fatalities.

With data compiled by the city, we wanted to know whether there were more of these accidents during the shorter days of Standard Time. But after doing the math, it turns out incidents are spread pretty evenly year round.

City data from Standard Time were spread across five months, about 42 percent of the year. During the past four years, about 43 percent of the year's accidents occurred during these months.

City data from Daylight Saving Time were spread across seven months, around 58 percent of the year. During the past four years, about 57 percent of the year's accidents occurred during these months.

The numbers suggest the incidents are spread evenly throughout the year, and do not increase during the shorter days of Standard Time.

"We're just trying to encourage people to use good common sense so that we can bring our injuries and fatalities down when it comes to pedestrians and people on bicycles," Tyler Police Department public information officer Don Martin said.

The Tyler Police Department still wants to remind pedestrians to always use the sidewalk if there is one. If there is not, pedestrians should walk facing traffic and step off the road when a car passes.

"Bicyclists are just the opposite," Martin said. "They travel with the vehicles.

While pedestrians do not have right of way when traveling in the street, cyclists do. Bicycles in Texas are classified as vehicles, and a person operating a bicycle has the rights and duties applicable to a driver operating a vehicle.

To date this year, there have been more than 40 incidents involving cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles.

