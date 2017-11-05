One dead, one in custody after Smith County shooting

Martin Wesley Reynolds, Jr. is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond. (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

One man is behind Smith County bars Sunday, charged with murder.

Martin Wesley Reynolds, Jr., 21 of Whitehouse, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says Reynolds is the suspect in an incident that happened early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., along Rhones Quarter Rd. in Smith County. Smith says, "one individual was shot in the chest at his residence," and died.

The SCSO also says Reynolds was shot in the leg during the incident. The name of the deceased individual is not being released at this time.

The SCSO says more information will be released Monday morning.

