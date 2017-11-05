Chicken-corn chowder with pickled peppers by Mama Steph

Chicken-corn chowder with pickled peppers

Ingredients:

2 cups rotisserie chicken breast, pulled into bite-sized pieces

2 cups frozen yellow corn

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon ground thyme

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chopped pickled jalapeños

1 clove garlic, minced (or one teaspoon jarred minced garlic)

1 cup evaporated fat free milk

1 tablespoon plain flour

3 cups chicken broth

Method:

Place the oil in a Dutch oven that is set over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, add the onion, and cook until it begins to sweat and become translucent. Add the corn, and cook it with the onion for five minutes, stirring frequently. (if needed, turn heat down a bit so the vegetables don’t scorch.)

Add the chicken, thyme, salt, garlic, and chopped peppers, and stir well. Add 3 cups chicken broth, and stir. Simmer over medium heat for ten minutes.

Add the flour to the milk, and whisk until completely smooth and incorporated.

Add flour mixture to the soup, and stir in. Allow to cook for several more minutes, until thickened.

Serve topped with more chopped pickled peppers, and if desired, a teaspoon of plain Greek yogurt or sour cream.