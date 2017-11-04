ETX SPCA opens new pet adoption center

An East Texas man is jailed on charges of sexual assault of a child. Kilgore police arrested 28-year-old Daniel Sanchez Friday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.More >>
Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a crash in Rusk County.More >>
Lufkin police have released video of a suspect who robbed a store and shot and killed a customer.More >>
Emergency calls released by Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse on Friday reveal a distraught man who was awakened in the middle of the night by his wife saying she shot her daughters.More >>
Two people are in custody and more arrests are expected after the theft of a toy vending machine led detectives to a marijuana grow.More >>
