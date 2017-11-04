ETX SPCA opens new pet adoption center

A brand new adoption center opened in Tyler today for East Texans looking for a furry companion.

About a year and half ago the SPCA of East Texas purchased an old house on Old Bullard Road.

This afternoon, after a complete remodel, the SPCA held their grand opening celebration.

Community members were able tour the new facility and adopt on the spot.

The SPCA of East Texas says they currently have 150 animals available for adoption.

“All our animals live in private homes,” says East Texas SPCA President Deborah Dobbs. “So they're learning their manners, they're learning how to get along, they're learning how to sleep in a crate and walk on a leash so, we have some of the best rescue pets."

Those wanting to adopt can meet with an adoption coordinator at the center Monday through Friday, or visit the center on Saturdays, which is when many of the animals are on site.

