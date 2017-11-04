Man arrested for sexual assault of a child

An East Texas man is jailed on charges of sexual assault of a child.

Kilgore police arrested 28-year-old Daniel Sanchez Friday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police arrested Sanchez on a warrant relating to an incident in August involving a female under 17 years old.

He remains in the Gregg County jail on 50-thousand dollars bond.

