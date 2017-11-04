Lufkin PD releases video of suspect who shot, killed customer in dollar store robbery

Lufkin police have released video of a suspect who robbed a store and shot and killed a customer.

The shooting happened late Friday night at the Dollar General on Kurth Drive in Lufkin.

Police say that at 9:51 p.m., the suspect entered the store, demanded money and shot a customer who was standing at the register at the time. Surveillance video shows the man jumping on top of a counter and pointing a gun at a person.

The suspect later fled on foot toward Loop 287 into a wooded area, according to a store clerk.

The Lufkin Police Department describes the suspect is described as a slender, black male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a light complexion. He was wearing a neon green Halloween mask, a grey hoodie and light-colored blue jeans.

To provide information on the case, call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.