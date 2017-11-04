Customer killed in dollar store robbery in Lufkin

Lufkin Police Department sent the following statement regarding a homicide in a store in Lufkin.

At 9:51 p.m. we received a call from Dollar General on Kurth Drive regarding an armed robbery attempt that resulted in the death of a customer.



The suspect, who was wearing a mask, entered the store, demanded money and then shot a customer who was standing at the register at the time. The suspect fled the store on foot toward Loop 287 into a wooded area, according to a store clerk.



The preliminary suspect description is a slender, black male, 6'2, light complected, wearing a neon green Halloween mask, grey hoodie and light-colored blue jeans.



The crime remains under investigation.



Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

