Stolen vending machine leads to discovery of burglaries, marijuana grow

Two people are in custody and more arrests are expected after the theft of a toy vending machine led detectives to discover a series of burglaries and a marijuana grow.

Early Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Police Department officers responded to a burglary when a resident reported seeing two men dragging an item across Austin Street into an alley behind Dairy Queen.

When officers arrived, they discovered the suspects were dragging a stolen toy capsule vending machine, the department said in a news release. Officers chased the suspects and eventually caught one hiding under a house in the 600 block of Nacogdoches Street.

They then tracked the items that had fallen out of the vending machine back to Los Legios Restaurant at 517 E. Rusk.

The police department says officers found a busted window on the southwest corner of the building where they believe the burglars entered the building.

Several hours later, detectives executed a search warrant at the home where the suspect was found hiding and officers found several other items reported stolen in separate burglaries.

A search of the home also turned up a small indoor marijuana grow in the bedroom closet of one of the suspects.

The people inside the home had attempted to destroy the evidence, but detectives were able to find enough to establish that the grow had recently been disassembled, the police department notes.

Two people were arrested - Andre Dylan Helm, 18, and an unidentified juvenile.

The police department is working on several more arrest warrants in connection with the burglary case and additional charges are expected.

