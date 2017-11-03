Severe thunderstorm warnings expire for ETX counties

7:45 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired for all East Texas counties. A significant weather advisory remains in effect for central Panola County until 8:30 p.m.

7:35 p.m.: The National Weather Service has canceled Gregg County severe t-storm alert; Panola, Harrison and Rusk still in effect through 7:45 p.m.

Lightning delayed a game between Marshall and Pine Tree. The game is expected to start at 8:10 p.m.

7:15 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gregg; Harrison; Panola and Rusk counties through 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Harrison County in northeastern Texas, Western Panola County in northeastern Texas, Northeastern Rusk County in northeastern Texas and Southeastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas through 7:45 p.m.

At 7:01 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Tatum, or 15 miles southeast of Longview, moving southeast at 10 mph. Potential hazards include quarter-sized hail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.