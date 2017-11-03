Longview suspect indicted for robbing, assaulting victim, fleeing from police

An ETX man has been indicted on a charge of robbery and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.

Ceylan Javar Bridges, 20, of Longview was arrested and charged in August after officers responded to a call in the 500 block of Rosedale Street.

The caller told police that the owner of the vehicle was fighting with a person who broke into their vehicle. The owner was assaulted while trying to recover his property from Bridges.

Bridges fled the scene and police gave chase. LPD said the foot pursuit lasted until Bridges ran into a house. During his arrest, police say he gave officers a false name.

Police say Bridges was found in possession of marijuana. He was arrested for robbery, evading arrest with previous convictions, failure to identify as a fugitive and possession of marijuana.

