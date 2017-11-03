Longview suspect indicted for robbing, assaulting victim, fleeing from police

A veteran with an amazing story paid a visit to Longview doing his part travelling the country as part of an assistance program that helps other veterans deal with PTSD.More >>
A veteran with an amazing story paid a visit to Longview doing his part traveling the country as part of an assistance program that helps other veterans deal with PTSD.More >>
In an effort to become closer to the community, officers from the Tyler Police Department's Community Response Unit visited people at their homes.More >>
In an effort to become closer to the community, officers from the Tyler Police Department's Community Response Unit visited people at their homes.More >>
Early voting on the 2017 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution finished up Friday, but, the actual election day isn't until November 7.More >>
Early voting on the 2017 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution finished up Friday, but, the actual election day isn't until November 7.More >>
An ETX man has been indicted on a charge of robbery and evading arrest or detention.More >>
An ETX man has been indicted on a charge of robbery and evading arrest or detention.More >>
A Smith County district judge has sentenced a Tyler woman to deferred adjudication in connection to her attack on an elderly man in June.More >>
A Smith County district judge has sentenced a Tyler woman to deferred adjudication in connection to her attack on an elderly man in June.More >>